Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hopes for rehab assignment Monday

Gallo (oblique) hopes to begin a rehab assignment Monday to potentially rejoin the Rangers next weekend, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Gallo only resumed swinging a bat Tuesday, so starting a rehab assignment less than a week later would be a quick progression while returning from a strained oblique. The Rangers have yet to officially announce the 25-year-old's rehab plans, but the situation could receive some additional clarity over the weekend.