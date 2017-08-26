Rangers' Joey Gallo: In line for Tuesday activation
Gallo expects to be activated from the concussion DL when first eligible on Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "I've been on the field the past two days, hitting in batting practice and getting into baseball shape," Gallo said. "I feel healthy. I feel normal. That's a good sign."
Gallo was diagnosed with a consussion last week after a nasty collision with Matt Bush (knee), but his symptoms have apparently subsided over the past couple of days, and it appears he'll be back with the Rangers after a minimal stay on the 7-day DL. The 23-year-old will look to pick up where he left off before the injury, as he was slashing .235/.370/.694 with 14 homers in 32 games since the All-Star break.
