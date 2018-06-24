Rangers' Joey Gallo: In lineup as DH

Gallo (hamstring) will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth Sunday against the Twins.

Left hamstring tightness knocked Gallo out of Saturday's game, and afterward it was revealed that it's something that's bothered him all season. He will tough it out and play in the series finale, but the Rangers will limit his time on his feet with the DH tag, and that may be something they have to do a bit more often in the immediate future. Ronald Guzman starts at first base.