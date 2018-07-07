Rangers' Joey Gallo: In Saturday's lineup

Gallo (blurred vision) will start in left field and bat seventh against the Tigers on Saturday.

Gallo was scratched from Friday's game due to blurred vision, but it appears as though it was just a temporary issue as he won't miss any additional time. Over 85 games this year, he's hit .192/.296/.455 with 21 home runs and 48 RBI.

