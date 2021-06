Gallo went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 12-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Gallo's sixth-inning force out produced the Rangers' lone of the game. It was his Gallo's 28th RBI, third on the team behind Adolis Garcia (44) and Nate Lowe (32). Gallo returned to the lineup after missing one game with a groin issue.