Rangers' Joey Gallo: Knocks in run vs. Angels

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 3-1 loss to Los Angeles.

Gallo drove in the only run of the game for the Rangers on a double to right field in the seventh inning. Prior to the series opener, Gallo had struck out eight times over the last five ballgames, going just 1-for-15 over that stretch. The 24-year-old has been fanned 178 times in 439 at-bats this season, although his decent power numbers make up for it.