Rangers' Joey Gallo: Knocks two-run shot

Gallo went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Angels.

The lefty slugger has four home runs and 11 RBI alongside a whopping 1.162 OPS in 38 plate appearances this season. While his 10 strikeouts seem high, his strikeout percentage has dropped from 35.9 percent to 26.3 percent since last season. He's well on his way to a third straight 40-homer campaign.