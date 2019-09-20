Play

Rangers' Joey Gallo: Lands on 60-day IL

Gallo (wrist) was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday.

Gallo has been sidelined since July 24 after undergoing surgery for a right hamate bone fracture in his wrist, and his season will come to an end after being placed on the 60-day IL. Tim Federowicz had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories