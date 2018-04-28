Rangers' Joey Gallo: Launches eighth homer
Gallo went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over Toronto.
Gallo's homer was an opposite field job and his eighth of the season, topping off a four-run first inning for the Rangers. The slugger, who faces shifts on most all of his plate appearances, has made an effort to be less pull happy. He's pulled his batted balls at a 50 percent clip each of the previous two seasons, but has dropped that figure to 31.3 percent this season while knocking a career-high 34.3 percent the opposite way.
