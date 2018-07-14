Rangers' Joey Gallo: Launches home run Friday

Gallo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, one walk and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Orioles.

Gallo got the Rangers on the board in the fifth inning with a solo homer to left field. The 24-year-old has struggled through the first half of the 2018 campaign, as he's slashing .188/.297/.450, although he's put up decent power numbers with 22 homers and 51 runs driven in.