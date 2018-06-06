Rangers' Joey Gallo: Launches homer Tuesday

Gallo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Athletics.

Gallo's homer, his 16th of the season, left the bat at 117.5 mph, the hardest home run hit by a Ranger this season. The power-hitter, who averages just shy of one home run every four games, has seen the pace of his long balls drop over the last month. Tuesday's dinger snapped a seven-game homer-less streak, the longest such stretch of the season for Gallo, who has just four over his last 26 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories