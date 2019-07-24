Rangers' Joey Gallo: Leaves with wrist soreness

Gallo exited Tuesday's game at Seattle with right wrist soreness.

The Rangers labeled Gallo's removal as precautionary, but it's still a worrying development for one of the top bats in the American League. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, so the 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team provides an additional update.

More News
Our Latest Stories