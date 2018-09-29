Rangers' Joey Gallo: Makes another start in center

Gallo went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 12-6 loss to Seattle.

Gallo started in center field for the 11th time and played there another four times after starting a game at another position. The Rangers don't have an answer in center field in 2019, and Gallo is one of the options being considered. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Gallo doesn't consider himself, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, but general manager Jon Daniels said the organization is open to giving Gallo "meaningful" at-bats there. Delino DeShields, who is superior to Gallo defensively, is the other main competitor, but he's had a weak season at the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories