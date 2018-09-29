Rangers' Joey Gallo: Makes another start in center
Gallo went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 12-6 loss to Seattle.
Gallo started in center field for the 11th time and played there another four times after starting a game at another position. The Rangers don't have an answer in center field in 2019, and Gallo is one of the options being considered. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Gallo doesn't consider himself, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, but general manager Jon Daniels said the organization is open to giving Gallo "meaningful" at-bats there. Delino DeShields, who is superior to Gallo defensively, is the other main competitor, but he's had a weak season at the plate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....