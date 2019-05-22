Rangers' Joey Gallo: Mashes 15th homer

Gallo went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

The 25-year-old continues to light it up. Gallo is hitting an astounding .340 (36-for-106) over his last 30 games with 11 homers and 24 RBI, and he's done it while striking out 46 times. At some point, his luck on balls in play will run dry, but until that happens he'll keep putting up MVP-caliber numbers.