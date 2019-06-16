Rangers' Joey Gallo: May be left fielder upon return

Texas manager Chris Woodward said Gallo (oblique) may return as the primary left fielder, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gallo was playing center field prior to his injury, but Delino DeShields Jr. has been the primary starter there and hit well since his callup, which has the manager considering how the lineup is best constructed. "I thought Joey did a really good job in center," Woodward said. "I don't know. I don't like to think that five years from now, Joey will be our everyday center fielder. That's hard for me to answer. If he is our best option, I'm comfortable putting him out there. But Joey's future in center field, I don't know." Woodward added that DeShields will play center field if he's still on the team when Gallo returns. Gallo is set to begin rehab in Arizona on Monday and could be activated in the next week to 10 days.