Rangers' Joey Gallo: May have broken bone

The Rangers are concerned that Gallo is dealing with a broken hamate bone in his right wrist, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gallo underwent an MRI on Wednesday that proved inconclusive. As such, the team is sending Gallo to Dallas to be examined by a specialist. "Yeah, it's not good as far as the outlook," manager Chris Woodward said. "I don't know what's wrong yet, but most likely it's going to be an IL. We're not for sure yet." If the hamate bone is broken, Gallo could be sidelined at least a month.