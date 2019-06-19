Rangers' Joey Gallo: May return next Tuesday

Manager Chris Woodward hopes Gallo (oblique) will rejoin the Rangers for the series opener versus the Tigers on June 25, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gallo has reported to the Rangers' spring training facility in Arizona and may not require a minor-league rehab stint before returning to the majors. The 25-year-old was playing center field prior to suffering the oblique strain, but he may operate as the primary left fielder upon his activation.