Rangers' Joey Gallo: Moves to middle
Gallo started in center field Wednesday and went 0-for-1 with three walks and a run scored in a 4-0 victory over the Astros.
Gallo is the primary backup to Delino DeShields in center field and made his first start there. The slugging outfielder has walked five times in the last two games and seven times in 25 plate appearances.
