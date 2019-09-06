Rangers' Joey Gallo: Nearing live batting practice
Gallo (wrist) said Friday that he hopes to take live BP next week in Arlington, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Two weeks ago, Gallo hinted at the possibility of not playing again this season, saying that he still felt pain while swinging. However, he's changed his tune and now seems optimistic about his chances of returning for the final couple weeks after a few successful rounds of on-field batting practice in recent days. Facing live pitching will be the final test in his recovery from a broken hamate bone.
