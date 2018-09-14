Rangers' Joey Gallo: Needs improvement with two strikes

Manager Jeff Banister believes Gallo will become a better two-strike hitter as he accumulates more plate appearances, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Gallo is slashing .090/.222/.201 with two strikes.

"As he becomes a better hitter, as he uses his hands better, he's going to be a better two-strike hitter," Banister said. "I've seen some improvement in the overall approach. He can shorten the swing a little at two strikes and, he's so strong, he can still do pretty good damage." Gallo is last among hitters with at least 300 plate appearances that have extended to two strikes. It's in that situation where he could improve upon his low-.200s batting average. That would add a substantial element of fantasy value, though a countering argument is that he might lose some power by changing his approach with two strikes. The Rangers believe understanding the difference between defensive swings and swinging for contact could make a huge difference for Gallo.