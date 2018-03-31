Rangers' Joey Gallo: Not bunting yet
Manager Jeff Banister ruled out having Gallo bunt against defensive shifts early in the season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Banister told the assembled media that this early in the season it was more important for Gallo to find a rhythm to his swing than have him attempt to bunt. There was much debate following Opening Day on Thursday, when the Astros had four men in the outfield and the infield shifted entirely to the left side of the second base. Gallo has practiced bunting in drills and batting practice, but it's a different environment in a game against someone like Justin Verlander. It sounds like we could see Gallo bunt in certain situations against a shift, but he'll largely remain the hitter we saw last year, when he bopped 41 home runs.
