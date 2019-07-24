Rangers' Joey Gallo: Not expected to play Wednesday
Gallo (wrist) is scheduled to undergo an MRI and is not expected to play Wednesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Gallo, who has been bothered by the wrist before, aggravated it on a violent swing during the eighth inning of Tuesday's game. "He kind of goes through it," manager Chris Woodward said. "He is so violent with his swing. I don't care how strong you are wrist-wise -- it's a lot of torque on small bones, ligaments and tendons. I always worry about that with him because he has such a violent swing." X-rays taken after the game came back negative, but the Rangers want to see additional testing.
