Rangers' Joey Gallo: Not in lineup Monday

Gallo is not starting Monday against the Padres.

Gallo left Saturday's game with hamstring tightness, though he was able to be a designated hitter Sunday. It's unclear whether his day off Monday is a routine one or if it's injury-related. He has reportedly been bothered by the hamstring all year, so he may need the occasional day off to manage the issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories