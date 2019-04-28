Rangers' Joey Gallo: Not in Sunday's lineup
Gallo is not in Sunday's lineup, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Gallo had started 11 days in a row but will retreat to the bench Sunday against the Mariners. He will receive two days off, as the Rangers do not begin their next series until Tuesday against the Pirates. Gallo has hit the ball well to begin the season, the most notable portion of his stat-line being his improved .259 batting average.
