Rangers' Joey Gallo: Not in walking boot
Gallo (ankle) was not in a walking boot following Friday night's win over the Giants and suggested that it feels better than it looked at the time he got hurt, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Still, it wouldn't come as a total surprise if Gallo were given a day off Saturday to make sure that the ankle is fine. Watch our daily lineups tool closely if you have daily moves in your league.
