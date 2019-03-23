Rangers' Joey Gallo: Not playing Saturday
Gallo (groin) isn't included in the Rangers' lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.
Gallo hasn't played in a game for the big club since March 14, but he nonetheless looks like he'll be ready to go for next week's regular-season opener against the Cubs. The 25-year-old tested out his strained right groin by appearing in a minor-league contest Friday and reported no renewed soreness coming out of the game. He'll pick up some rest Saturday but could return at some point during the Rangers' final three exhibition games.
