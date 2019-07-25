Rangers' Joey Gallo: Officially placed on IL

Gallo (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

This comes as no surprise, as Gallo is expected to miss at least four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right wrist Thursday. Willie Calhoun was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding roster move, while Delino DeShields is starting in center field in place of Gallo on Thursday.

