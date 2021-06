Gallo went 2-for-3 with two runs, two walks, a stolen base and a strikeout as the Rangers beat the Dodgers 12-1 Saturday.

Gallo was consistent all game for Texas, reaching base in the first, third, fifth and ninth innings. It was his most times on base since Opening Day when he got on five times and he currently owns a low .214 average but excellent .375 on base with 43 hits and 49 walks in 61 games.