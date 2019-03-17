Rangers' Joey Gallo: Opening Day status in question
Gallo is dealing with a mild groin strain, leaving his status for Opening Day in question, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This helps explain Gallo's absence from the lineup over the past three games. The Rangers are hoping the 25-year-old will be able to return to the lineup later in the week, which would still give him enough time to get ready for the start of the season. That said, the team could choose to play it safe with Gallo depending on how the issue responds in the coming days. "It could go a lot of ways," general manager Shiraz Reham said. "We're trying to take it a little slow in spring training rather than rush it and have to deal with something during the regular season."
