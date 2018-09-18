Rangers' Joey Gallo: Out again Tuesday

Gallo (toe) is not in the lineup Tuesday against Rays.

Gallo, who was scratched from Monday's lineup, is set to miss a second straight game with a bruised right toe that he suffered after fouling a ball off his foot over the weekend. In his absence, Delino DeShields will patrol center field and hit leadoff. Gallo should be considered day-to-day.

