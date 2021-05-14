Gallo (leg) is not in the lineup Friday at Houston.
The 27-year-old started the past 23 games and will head to the bench Friday for the first time since April 18 while in the midst of an 0-for-15 slump. According to Evan Grand of the Dallas Morning News, Gallo may have tweaked something when he slipped on the warning track Thursday, though the team has yet to announce an injury. Willie Calhoun, Adolis Garcia and David Dahl will start from left to right in the outfield while Khris Davis serves as the designated hitter.