Rangers' Joey Gallo: Out of Sunday's lineup
Gallo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Athletics.
He is hitting .214 with two home runs and a 38.3 percent strikeout rate in 13 games this month. Eli White starts in right field and will bat eighth.
