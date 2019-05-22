Rangers' Joey Gallo: Picking up rest

Gallo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers are playing a day game after a night game and opposing a lefty starting pitcher (Marco Gonzales), factors that likely prompted manager Chris Woodward to give Gallo a rare rest. It's Gallo first off day since May 12, ending a stretch of eight consecutive starts during which he went 14-for-30 (.467 average) with three home runs, six doubles, five walks, nine runs and seven RBI.