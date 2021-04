Gallo went 2-for-3 with three walks, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 14-10 loss to the Royals.

Three of the four times the slugging Gallo came up with men in scoring position, Kanas City pitchers walked him. If Nick Solak continues to hit behind him and doesn't take a big step forward with his production, opposing pitchers are not likely to change that behavior.