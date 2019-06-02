Rangers' Joey Gallo: Placed on IL

The Rangers placed Gallo (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Texas has offered no timetable for Gallo's return from the strained left oblique, suggesting he could be in line to sit out longer than the minimum amount of time. Delino DeShields was called up from Triple-A Nashville to assume Gallo's spot on the active roster, but he may serve as more of a fourth outfielder while the slugger is sidelined. Danny Santana will start in center field in Gallo's stead Sunday against the Royals and should benefit the most from the latter's absence.

