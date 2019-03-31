Rangers' Joey Gallo: Plays hero against Cubs
Gallo went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.
The slugger made his first homer of the season count, crushing a Carl Edwards Jr. offering 433 feet to center field in the eighth inning to give the Rangers their first, and only, lead of the game. Gallo may always be a liability in batting average due to his all-or-nothing swing, but it's hard to argue with the results when he does make contact.
