Rangers' Joey Gallo: Plays Sunday

Gallo, who left Saturday's game with a hamstring injury, served as the designated hitter Sunday and went 0-for-3 in a loss to the Twins.

Manager Jeff Banister gave Gallo a soft landing as the DH on Sunday, after he banged his knee Friday and suffered Saturday's setback. We suspect he'll be back in the field, if not Monday, early this week. Gallo has played 76 of Texas' 79 games this season.