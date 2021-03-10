Gallo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against the Indians.

Gallo launched his fifth home run of the Cactus League. There's nothing surprising about Gallo going deep, but at a rate of five long balls in six games is noteworthy. He told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that he's trying to get his launch angle back to a line drive path. "I'm trying to get more on top of the ball now than I was. Last year, I got a little caught up and got under the ball and kind of maybe got into some bad habits that we kind of broke down throughout the offseason with the hitting coaches," said the slugger. Gallo is 6-for-14 -- all six hits for extra bases -- with nine RBI this spring.