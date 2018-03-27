Rangers' Joey Gallo: Projected to bat second

Gallo is projected to hit second in the Opening Day lineup, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He batted second and went 0-for-3 in Monday's exhibition game against the Reds.

Having Gallo hit second was floated during spring training and it looks like manager Jeff Banister will follow through on it. It's an unorthodox plan, but baseball orthodoxy has been challenged more and more as advanced statistics emerge. His 123 wRC+ suggests he could be an impact hitter from the two hole. RBI opportunities will likely diminish, but hitting behind the speedy Delino DeShields could mean he'll see fewer pesky offspeed offerings. In 22 spring at-bats from the two hole, Gallo hit .227 with three home runs and five RBI.