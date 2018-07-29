Rangers' Joey Gallo: Puts game out of reach

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 win over Houston.

Gallo's three-run blast in the ninth inning put an end to any comeback ideas the Astros may have held entering the inning. It was Gallo's 26th homer of the season and fourth in seven games since the All-Star break.

