Rangers' Joey Gallo: Reaches base four times

Gallo went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored Tuesday in the Rangers' 11-5 loss to the Athletics.

Fresh off being named the American League Player of the Week, Gallo continued to be a nuisance to opposing pitchers while reaching base four times in five plate appearances. Drawing walks is nothing new for Gallo, but thanks to an improved contact rate and an elevated .371 BABIP, he's been a surprising asset in batting average (.300) in the early going. Gallo probably can't be counted on to hang anywhere close to the .300 mark over the balance of the season, but the career .209 hitter still has plenty of wiggle room to surpass expectations in that category.