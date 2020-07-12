Gallo is expected to participate in Monday's intrasquad game, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Gallo, who had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic, returned to workouts Friday but did not play in games Friday or Saturday. He's been at home trying to stay ready but feels behind teammates. "Hitting off a tee is different than hitting a 100-mph fastball," Gallo said. "But it definitely keeps you in shape at least to handle the workload when you get back." Gallo should get a sufficient number of at-bats between Monday and the start of the regular season to be ready come Opening Day.