Rangers' Joey Gallo: Records two RBI

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a run scored in Friday's win over the Angels.

Gallo slashed a double -- his 18th of the year -- off Odrisamer Despaigne in the second inning and later came around to score on a base hit. Gallo is having a nice August so far, hitting .309 with six home runs and 16 RBI in 14 games. Unfortunately he's still striking out a ton, as he now has 166 strikeouts on the season, second only to the White Sox's Yoan Moncada (172) in the majors. While Gallo's .203 average is nothing impressive, his 32 home runs and 75 RBI both rank within the top 10 among MLB outfielders.