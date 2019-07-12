Rangers' Joey Gallo: Registers 47th RBI

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Astros.

Gallo drove in the second run of the contest in the first inning on a double, and Rougned Odor would cap off the frame with a two-run double to right field. Gallo struggled with an oblique injury that caused him to miss 22 games in the first half, but he's still managed to piece together a .275/.414/.640 slash line with 20 homers and 47 RBI over 63 contests. He'll set his sights on staying healthy for the second half of the 2019 campaign.

