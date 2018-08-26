Rangers' Joey Gallo: Rejoins starting nine

Gallo (ankle) will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Giants.

Gallo hit the bench Saturday after rolling his ankle in the series opener a night earlier, but he was cleared to enter the contest as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 and scored a run after reaching base on an error. The slugger apparently didn't experience any setbacks in the appearance and will be cleared to rejoin the starting nine Sunday, assuaging any fears fantasy owners might have had about his health heading into the upcoming week.

