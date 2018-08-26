Rangers' Joey Gallo: Rejoins starting nine
Gallo (ankle) will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Giants.
Gallo hit the bench Saturday after rolling his ankle in the series opener a night earlier, but he was cleared to enter the contest as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 and scored a run after reaching base on an error. The slugger apparently didn't experience any setbacks in the appearance and will be cleared to rejoin the starting nine Sunday, assuaging any fears fantasy owners might have had about his health heading into the upcoming week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...