Rangers' Joey Gallo: Rejoins team, hopeful for Tuesday activation

Gallo (concussion) joined the Rangers in Anaheim on Wednesday to resume workouts in hopes of being cleared to return when first eligible on Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This is an encouraging sign, as concussions can sometimes sideline players for a lengthy period, but it seems this is the type of concussion that may not sideline Gallo for long. For all his faults, Gallo still has plenty of time to eclipse 40 home runs this season (currently at 35). Despite hitting .205, he has been 27 percent better than league average, and made strangely be better in reality than in fantasy, considering how important batting average is.