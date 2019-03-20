Rangers' Joey Gallo: Remains confident for Opening Day
Gallo (groin) remains confident he'll be ready for Opening Day, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Gallo hasn't played since March 15, though he's been participating in full baseball activities, including batting practice. The slugger is hoping to play in Sunday's exhibition game at Nashville, as well as Monday and Tuesday against the Indians, which would likely put him on track to be ready for the start of the season.
