Rangers' Joey Gallo: Remains on bench Sunday

Gallo is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Twins.

Gallo remains out of the lineup Sunday as he is 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over his last 13 plate appearances. The 24-year-old has a .207/.318/.492 slash line with 34 home runs and 177 strikeouts inn 506 plate appearances this season.

