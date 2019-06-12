Rangers' Joey Gallo: Resumes swinging
Gallo swung a bat Tuesday for the first time since straining his oblique, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gallo is already eligible to return from the injured list but doesn't appear to be in position to do so any time soon. He's not expected to begin a rehab assignment until late June.
