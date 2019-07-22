Rangers' Joey Gallo: Retreats to bench

Gallo is not in the lineup Monday against the Mariners.

Gallo has started eight of the past nine games, going 3-for-30 with two home runs and a 51.5 percent strikeout rate over that stretch. In his place, Delino DeShields is starting in center field and hitting eighth against lefty Marco Gonzales.

